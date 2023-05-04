AP source: Giants, Lawrence agree on $90 million extension

The New York Giants and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have agreed to terms on a four-year, $90 million contract extension, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The deal averages $22.5 million per year, tying Lawrence with Washington’s Daron Payne as the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the league based on annual salary, behind only the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald ($31.7 million per year) and Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million per year).
The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Lawrence’s rookie contract last offseason, and the big D-lineman had a breakout season that included a career-high 7 1/2 sacks. He was selected a second-team All-Pro and made his first Pro Bowl.
Lawrence was the 17th overall pick out of Clemson by the Giants in 2019. He has 16 1/2 career sacks, 58 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in four seasons.
