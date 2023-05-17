Steelers fortify QB room, bring back longtime backup Mason Rudolph to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph is staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all.
While head coach Mike Tomlin and then-general manager Kevin Colbert both said they felt Rudolph could be a full-time starter in the NFL after Roethlisberger retired, the club signed Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal in the spring of 2022, then drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 draft.
Rudolph spent the majority of last season as the third-string quarterback and was inactive on gamedays.
He entered the free-agent market in March but with organized team activities beginning later this month and seemingly little opportunity elsewhere in the offing, decided to come back to Pittsburgh as a security blanket of sorts behind Pickett and Trubisky.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL