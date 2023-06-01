Buffalo Bills sign Brandon Shell to add veteran offensive line depth

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills added veteran depth to their offensive line by signing Brandon Shell to a one-year contract on Thursday.
With 72 starts in 83 career games, Shell has spent much of his career playing right tackle. He was a four-year starter at South Carolina and selected by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2016 draft.
Shell’s great-uncle is Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman Art Shell, who spent his 15-year career with the Raiders.
The Bills opened a roster spot for Shell by releasing defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, who appeared in seven games with Buffalo combined over the past three seasons.
