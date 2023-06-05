Colts add Perriman in hopes of strengthening receiving group

Among those vying for playing time this season will be fourth-year receiver Michael Pittman, a second-round pick in 2020 who topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2021; Alec Pierce, a promising 2022 draft pick; speedy rookie Josh Downs, a third-round selection and veteran Ashton Dulin.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Perriman in the first round in 2015, No. 26 overall. He did not play as a rookie and left as a free agent in 2019. Since then, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound former University of Miami star has played for three teams over five seasons including two stints with Tampa Bay. He will be working with another former Hurricanes star in Indy, receivers coach Reggie Wayne.