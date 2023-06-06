Browns defensive players robbed of jewelry, vehicle by masked men in downtown stickup

BEREA, Ohio — Two Cleveland Browns defensive players were robbed at gun point by six masked men outside a downtown night club, according to police.
The Browns opened mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.
According to police, one of the players was returning to his truck in a parking lot at 3:30 a.m. Monday when the masked suspects jumped out of a car and robbed him of jewelry before fleeing in his vehicle. The player said he was not injured during the theft.
Newsome, a starting cornerback drafted by the Browns in the first round in 2021 from Northwestern, posted Monday night, “It’s a cruel world we live in” on Twitter.
Newsome was on the field Tuesday as the Browns opened their three-day minicamp, while there was no immediate sign of Winfrey, a former Oklahoma defensive tackle arrested in April on a misdemeanor assault charge in Texas.
Coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to address the situation following practice.
