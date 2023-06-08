Veteran WR Demarcus Robinson joining Los Angeles Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson is joining the Los Angeles Rams.
Robinson will attempt to win a job with the Rams, who traded receiver Allen Robinson to Pittsburgh in April after one unsuccessful season. Los Angeles’ passing game struggled last season after the offseason departures of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr., and with Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and quarterback Matthew Stafford playing only nine games because of injuries.
Demarcus Robinson joins a group behind Kupp including Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, fellow newcomer Tyler Johnson and rookie Puka Nacua.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL