EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants had little to say on Tuesday about contract talks with running back Saquon Barkley after the 26-year-old complained over the weekend that the team was leaking information to make him look bad. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Barkley, who was given a non-exclusive franchise tag in March, was not able to attend the start of the team’s mandatory two-day minicamp because he had not signed the franchise tender nor reached an agreement on a new long-term contract.

The Giants and Barkley have until July 17 to reach a long-term deal. If they don’t, Barkley can either sign the franchise tender, which would pay him $10.1 million this season, or he could sit out the season.

That would seem unlikely because Barkley would not be paid and the NFL team would have the right to franchise him again for the 2024 season.

Barkley also is free to negotiate a deal with any club. If he does, the Giants have the right to match any offer or accept two first-round draft choices from the team that signs him.

The best option is a new contract. There were reports that the two sides were close months ago on deals that would have paid him an average of $12 million to $14 million annually. The sixth-year pro said those numbers were misleading, and he blamed the team for that.

After a subpar 2021 season coming off a major knee injury, Barkley had his best year in 2022 since his rookie season, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also shared the team lead with 57 receptions for 338 yards in helping New York (9-7-1) make the playoffs under new coach Brian Daboll for the first time since 2016.

The Giants beat Minnesota in the wild-card round before losing to eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the conference semifinal.

The Giants have quarterback Daniel Jones a big new contract and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, their best lineman — got a new deal. Barkley got a tag, which never sits well with players.

“I know you’ll probably ask a couple Saquon questions, my position hasn’t changed on that from a couple of weeks ago,” Daboll said before practice Tuesday. “Every conversation that I have about Saquon will be private.”

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was not available to reporters after practice but assistant GM Brandon Brown said the team knows Barkley’s importance.

Brown said the Giants love Barkley and have a relationship built on trust and honesty through multiple conversations. It seemed strained after Barkley spoke at a youth football camp on Sunday.

It’s no different than being in a family,” Brown said. “Family is going to disagree at some point, but the one thing that is at the crux of your relationship, there’s love there. I think Saquon knows how we feel about him and I think whether it’s said openly or behind closed doors.”

