Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation after weekend altercation, according to reports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation by Miami-Dade police for allegedly hitting a man on Sunday, according to media reports.

The incident was first reported by WPLG-TV in Miami after the station received a tip Sunday night. The station reported that Hill got into an argument with an employee of a charter company at Haulover Marina in Miami, which apparently ended with Hill hitting the man.