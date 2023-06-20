Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation after weekend altercation, according to reports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is under investigation by Miami-Dade police for allegedly hitting a man on Sunday, according to media reports.
“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Tyreek, his representatives and the NFL,” a Dolphins spokesperson said Tuesday via email. “We will reserve further comment at this time.”
Miami-Dade police did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
The Kansas City Chiefs traded Hill to Miami last year, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL