Carolina Panthers inducting Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into Hall of Honor

The inductions will take place at Bank of America Stadium during halftime of the Oct. 29 game against the Houston Texans, the team announced Monday.

Peppers, the No. 2 pick in 2002 draft, played 10 of his 17 NFL seasons with the Panthers and was selected to the league’s All-Decade Team in the 2000s and 2010s. He was a three-time All-Pro selection and ranks fourth in NFL history with 159 1/2 sacks, finishing in the top 10 in the league in sacks six times. He remains the only player in league history with at least 150 and 10 interceptions.