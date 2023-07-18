Settling on Tom Brady's successor will be Buccaneers' top priority in training camp

KEY STORYLINES: Brady retired after last season’s first-round playoff loss, and the competition between Mayfield and third-year pro Kyle Trask to become the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s successor will extend into training camp. Second-year coach Todd Bowles also faces the task of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL’s least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that wasn’t as reliable as usual in Brady’s final season.