Indianapolis Colts begin training camp with another new quarterback in mix

KEY STORYLINES: The franchise has moved on from coach Frank Reich as well as QBs Matt Ryan and Nick Foles after just one season and will go instead with former NFL starter Gardner Minshew and rookie Anthony Richardson. When Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick, makes his starting debut remains unclear but it will largely depend on how quickly he masters new coach Shane Steichen’s offense. There are plenty of other issues, too. The Colts believe their once stout offensive line can rebound from an abysmal season. They’re hoping a healthy Jonathan Taylor returns to the form that made him the 2021 NFL rushing champ. And they’re banking on third-round draft pick Josh Downs to bring speed and depth to the receiving group. Defensively, the Colts were solid last season but need more pass rush, a healthy Shaquille Leonard and a largely untested group of cornerbacks to play well especially after potential starter Isaiah Rodgers was released in the midst of a gambling scandal.