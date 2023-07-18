Jacobs' contract, injury concerns follow the Raiders into training camp

KEY STORYLINES: The Raiders likely won’t have running back Josh Jacobs for training camp after the two sides failed to agree on a long-term extension. He could opt to return for the season and play on a $10.1 million franchise tag the Raiders placed on him. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,653 yards. There also are foot injury concerns for two key newcomers — Garoppolo and Wilson — that kept both out of organized team activities. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels has expressed confidence Garoppolo will be ready to go, but the quarterback’s injury history is cause for concern.