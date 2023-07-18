Dolphins enter camp confident in QB Tua Tagovailoa and with improvements on defense

KEY STORYLINES: Dolphins GM Chris Grier improved the defense by bringing in respected defensive mind Vic Fangio and trading for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson will be the top ball carriers entering camp after the Dolphins re-signed them earlier this year. But rookie De’Von Achane, the speedy running back out of Texas A&M, impressed during minicamp and OTAs and figures to be a perfect fit in Mike McDaniel’s scheme. The Dolphins made noise in the AFC East last season behind a vastly improved Tua Tagovailoa and picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract in March. Tagovailoa was diagnosed with two concussions in 2022, so his ability to stay on the field will be key to Miami’s success.