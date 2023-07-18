The Titans go to camp with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry in final year of their deals

KEY STORYLINES: The Titans have a new GM after ending the 2022 season on a seven-game skid that kept them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Despite a second straight injury-riddled season, the Titans were about three minutes from a third straight AFC South title. Now the franchise is rebuilding as quickly as possible. Carthon spent much of the offseason trying to improve one of the NFL's worst offenses, focusing on fixing the battered offensive line. Both QB Ryan Tannehill and three-time Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry are going into the final year of their contracts in a division that remains very winnable. Carthon has helped both Tannehill and Henry by agreeing to a two-year deal with Hopkins, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver.