The Bengals head to camp looking to retool defense, protect QB Joe Burrow

KEY STORYLINES: The Bengals want more after coming oh-so close each of the past two seasons. Winning consecutive AFC North championships and playing in back-to-back AFC championship games are nice. All they have to show for it was a close Super Bowl loss and a loss in the AFC championship game by a field goal that has left Cincinnati still looking for that elusive first Super Bowl title. The Bengals retooled the defense this offseason. The Bengals also bulked up the offensive line by signing four-time Pro Bowl tackle Brown. Now they have to sign quarterback Joe Burrow to an extension after picking up his fifth-year option earlier this year.