Bills RB Nyheim Hines will miss the season after being hit by a jet ski, AP source says

Hines was expected to be the Bills’ primary kick returner and a backup running back used primarily on third downs.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a knee injury when he was struck by a jet ski, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery, the person said.