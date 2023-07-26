Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and signs a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and signed a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York — and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.