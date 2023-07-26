49ers open camp looking to prolong championship 'window'

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — For two straight seasons the San Francisco 49ers believed they had all the ingredients in place to deliver the franchise its sixth Super Bowl title only to fall short a game shy of the final game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Late-game miscues proved costly in the 2021 season and then quarterback injuries did the Niners in last season in an NFC title game loss at Philadelphia.

Now as they get started on another campaign in hopes of winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl since the 1994 season, the 49ers are painfully aware that opportunities for this core group are dwindling as age and contract status may make it difficult to keep many of the key players in place for much longer.

“We understand that,” star tight end George Kittle said Wednesday after the team’s first training camp practice. “We have a fantastic football team with great core guys at really important positions. We understand that the ‘window,’ or whatever that is, could be closing. We’re trying our best to keep that window open as long as we possibly can.”

The 49ers have been one of the top teams in the NFL the past four seasons but have been unable to win the ultimate prize. They blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of a Super Bowl loss in the 2019 season to Kansas City, stumbled to six wins the following season because of injuries and then lost back-to-back NFC title games.

San Francisco blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Rams in the 2021 season with the failure to convert a short-yardage opportunity and a dropped interception proving costly.

The Niners then went into last year’s title game against the Eagles full of confidence from a 12-game winning streak but never really had a chance after starting quarterback Brock Purdy injured his elbow on the opening drive and backup Josh Johnson left early in the third quarter with a concussion.

“I don’t think it has been a mental thing,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I think we’ve had our opportunities. That last game last year was a little bit different just because of the situation that none of us had experienced, just playing that whole half without a quarterback. We knew the year before there were things we had to get better to finish. I felt like we did. We have to make sure we get back to at least where we were last year, and we got to take steps forward to get better.”

The Niners come into the season with one of the league’s most talented rosters with stars like Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, left tackle Trent Williams, Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

San Francisco fortified the NFL’s top-ranked defense from a year ago by adding pass-rushing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

“All you want in this league is a chance and not everybody has that chance. We’re a team that has a chance with the way we’re constructed, the way we’re coached, the character in that locker room, the talent in that locker room,” general manager John Lynch said. “Now it’s our players’ jobs to take that ownership. It’s all of our jobs to give it our best shot. We do have a chance and I think we have a really good one. I like this group as it’s constructed and there’s a lot to like. Now we have to go do it.”

The biggest question for the Niners is the health of Purdy, who has been cleared to practice following offseason elbow surgery and will take part in his first team drills Thursday.

If he plays close to the level he did as a rookie when he won his first seven starts, San Francisco should be in contention in the NFC.

But the Niners know there’s much to be done to get back to that level from a year ago.

“There’s a lot that goes on before the first game starts,” McCaffrey said. “So for us, we know we have a lot of talent. We know what it takes to put it together. But putting it together is a long, tough process.”

NOTES: With Purdy out, QB Trey Lance got the first snaps with the first-team offense with Sam Darnold getting a few chances later on in practice. ... McCaffrey was held out of team drills as he eases into camp.

