Titans give QB Ryan Tannehill possibly his best birthday gift yet in Hopkins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans gave Ryan Tannehill just about the best birthday gift an NFL team can, even if his present came a bit early. Who wouldn’t want a three-time All-Pro wide receiver just in time for training camp, especially a quarterback entering the final year under contract? Tannehill’s smile made clear Wednesday during the Titans’ first full practice of training camp how excited he is having DeAndre Hopkins on board.

“Been a fan of his game for a long, long time now and admired his game for a long time,” Tannehill said. “So to be able to come out and and put some work in here on the first day was exciting. Good start for us. A long way to go, but starting to build that relationship day one.”

Hopkins, who spent time with Tannehill while visiting the Titans in June, has an equally high opinion of his new quarterback.

“One out of 10, I think it’s a 10,” Hopkins said. “I think he’s a great quarterback.”

The timing is perfect for a quarterback who turns 35 on Thursday and is in the final year of the extension he signed in March 2020. He restructured his deal in 2021 after the Titans traded for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, which lasted one season before Jones was released.

The wait that general manager Ran Carthon called a “month-long date” tested Tannehill’s patience. He kept checking in for updates.

“I was excited to get that call from (Titans coach Mike) Vrabel to let me know that it was going to happen,” Tannehill said. “So definitely it was a wait-and-see game, but excited to have him on board.”

Tannehill is 36-19 in the regular season since taking over as Tennessee’s starter in October 2019. The Titans made the playoffs Tannehill’s first three seasons, the last two as AFC South champs.

His 100.7 passer rating in that span also is tied for fourth-best in the NFL, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (106), Patrick Mahomes (103.3) and Jimmy Garoppolo (100.8).

But the Titans drafted a quarterback in Malik Willis in the third round in 2022, then traded up again in April under their new GM for Will Levis at No. 33 overall.

Now, Tannehill, who went 6-6 and missed five games with an injured right ankle in 2022, has some help.

Hopkins showed his ability to snag passes, eluding Kristian Fulton for a contested catch before stretching out the ball. Hopkins also can help Treylon Burks, the 18th pick overall in 2022 obtained in the trade of Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia, and tight end Chig Okonkwo.

“D Hop’s, he’s perfect on and off the field,” Burks said. “It’s just a blessing to play with your idol and learn a few cues here and there.”

Tannehill still ranked 11th in the NFL with a 94.6 passer rating last season. He had that right ankle surgically hoping to return if the Titans clinched a third straight division title. They just missed on a scoop and score in the final minutes of a season-ending loss in Jacksonville.

The veteran has thrown for 33,265 yards with 212 touchdown passes and 108 interceptions — 33 of those coming with the Titans. If Tannehill throws for 2,735 yards and 18 TDs this season, he would become the NFL’s 28th quarterback to reach 36,000 yards with 230 TD passes for a career.

The new GM revamped the offensive line, signing Andre Dillard and guard Daniel Brunskill while drafting Peter Skoronski.

Vrabel fired his offensive coordinator and switched up his staff, promoting Tim Kelly to coordinator. He also brought in a new offensive line coach and hired a new passing game coordinator.

Tannehill also spent this offseason in Nashville to heal up properly, and he understands it’s time for the next stage with the season opener Sept. 10 at New Orleans.

“A lot of work to be done,” Tannehill said. “I have to keep working, doing the right things day in and day out, on the field, off the field.

NOTES: RB Hassan Haskins, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan in 2022, talked about a fight with his girlfriend that landed both in jail in late June. Haskins said he couldn’t get into much detail and that they were looking for a resolution hopefully soon. ... The Titans also signed DB A.J. Moore after injury ended his 2022 season in Tennessee after one game. They waived DT Curtis Brooks.

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

