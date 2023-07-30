LA Rams sign veteran RB Royce Freeman one day after Sony Michel's retirement

Freeman joined his fourth NFL team in six pro seasons Sunday. He was with the Houston Texans for the past 1 1/2 seasons, spending most of 2022 on the practice squad.

IRVINE, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back Royce Freeman one day after the abrupt retirement of Sony Michel.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that they would add a veteran ball-carrier after the departure of Michel, who informed McVay of his decision that morning. Los Angeles last month re-signed Michel, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Rams’ title team, to be a backup to starter Cam Akers.