LA Rams sign veteran RB Royce Freeman one day after Sony Michel's retirement

IRVINE, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have signed veteran running back Royce Freeman one day after the abrupt retirement of Sony Michel.
Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that they would add a veteran ball-carrier after the departure of Michel, who informed McVay of his decision that morning. Los Angeles last month re-signed Michel, a two-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the Rams’ title team, to be a backup to starter Cam Akers.
Freeman will attempt to fill that role now alongside youngsters Kyren Williams and Zach Evans.
Freeman has 1,407 career yards rushing. After a four-year career at Oregon, the Southern California native was a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos and started eight games as a rookie while rushing for a career-high 521 yards.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL