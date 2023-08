Veteran edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue has agreed with the Chicago Bears on a one-year, $10.5 million contract, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press on Thursday night.

Ngakoue, a Pro Bowl pick in 2017 with the Jaguars, bolsters the league’s worst pass rush. The Bears had only 20 sacks in 2022. Ngakoue had 9 1/2 sacks last season for the Colts and 10 in 2021 for the Raiders.