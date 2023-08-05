Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agree on a $24 million, 3-year contract extension

OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agreed Saturday on a $24 million, three-year contract extension.
The 27-year-old tied Trevon Diggs for second on the club with three interceptions last season. Diggs, who led the NFL and tied a team record with 11 interceptions in 2021, just signed a $97 million extension.
Hooker, Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse have teamed to give the Cowboys their best group of safeties in years. Wilson is expected to miss most of training camp after straining a calf in the first practice.
