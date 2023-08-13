Carr throws TD pass in Saints debut; rookie O’Connell leads Raiders to win

Share Comment on this story Comment

NEW ORLEANS — Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass in his New Orleans preseason debut and rookie Blake Grupe kicked a 31-yard field goal as time expired to give the Saints a 26-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Patrick Mahomes started but took just five snaps before Kansas City’s first drive ended with a failed fourth-and-1 play on a direct snap to reserve tight end Blake Bell.

Carr looked comfortable taking his first live snaps in his new offense, completing six of eight passes for 70 yards on the game’s opening drive.

Aftrer twice rolling away from pressure on first-down completions to tight end Juwan Johnson and running back Alvin Kamara, Carr closed out the 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 4-yard pass to Keith Kirkwood as the receiver crossed the back of the end zone. With backups in the game for both teams, the Saints rallied late.

Advertisement

to back up starter Brock Purdy.

Share this article Share

RAIDERS 34, 49ERS 7

LAS VEGAS — Rookie Aidan O’Connell passed for 141 yards and a touchdown in a highly efficient performance and Las Vegas beat the San Francisco.

O’Connell, third on the depth chart behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo and veteran Brian Hoyer, played the first three quarters.

The Raiders drafted O’Connell in the fourth round this year out of Purdue. He was known for his accuracy with the Boilermakers, setting a school record with a 66.7 career completion percentage. That skill was on display in this game as O’Connell completed 15 of 18 passes.

He outplayed his 49ers counterparts, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold, who are competing to back up starter Brock Purdy.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL