Peyton Manning adds a new title - professor at his alma mater, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has a new title.
He said in a statement his time as a student there was a foundation for teaching him critical skills and techniques he still uses almost daily.
“I look forward to working with the college’s talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers,” Manning said.
Manning, who earlier launched the Omaha Productions entertainment company, will join classes during the year as a featured expert.
