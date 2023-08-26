Rams' Tre Tomlinson disqualified for facemask tackle of Broncos' Marvin Mims

DENVER — Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive back Tre Tomlinson was ejected after drawing a personal foul penalty for bringing down Broncos rookie wideout Marvin Mims Jr. by the facemask during Denver’s opening drive in Saturday night’s exhibition finale.
The penalty flag came out quickly, the ball was placed inside the 1-yard line and after a brief discussion on the field, the officials ruled that Tomlinson, a sixth-round pick out of TCU, was disqualified.
Mims did not appear to be injured on the play and continued to participate in the game. Rookie Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin ran the ball into the end zone on the next play.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl