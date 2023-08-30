Lamar Jackson has a new offensive coordinator and some flashy new receiving playmakers in Baltimore

EXPECTATIONS: It looked dicey for a while, but the Ravens managed to keep star quarterback Lamar Jackson, agreeing to a new five-year deal with him. Now the question is whether they can make the most of Jackson’s unique skill set. Baltimore hired Todd Monken as its offensive coordinator and tried to upgrade its wide receivers by adding Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round draft pick Zay Flowers. Tight end Mark Andrews and running back J.K. Dobbins are holdovers who already have shown they can make big contributions. The Ravens’ defense was impressive by the end of last season after trading for linebacker Roquan Smith. If Baltimore can overcome some early health concerns in the secondary, this is a team that can contend for a division title. But the Ravens have won only one playoff game with Jackson, and even if they have improved, there’s an awful lot of strong competition in the AFC.