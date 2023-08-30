Panthers waive last year's 3rd-round draft pick QB Matt Corral, claim 3 players off waivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have waived quarterback Matt Corral, their third-round draft pick in 2022, without him ever having taken a snap from center in a regular-season game for the franchise.

Corral missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in a preseason game against the New England Patriots. The Panthers drafted Bryce Young No. 1 overall and added veteran Andy Dalton via free agency this offseason under new coach Frank Reich, leaving Corral’s chances of making the roster in doubt.