Panthers banking on rookie QB Bryce Young to snap 5-year playoff drought

EXPECTATIONS: The Panthers traded up eight spots in the NFL draft to land Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in hopes of finally achieving stability at quarterback and snapping the organization’s five-year playoff drought. With the three other NFC South teams also having either new or inexperienced QBs under center, the Panthers feel like they have a chance to win the division under new head coach Frank Reich. Carolina entirely revamped its skill positions on offense, adding running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst and wide receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark to the mix via free agency. The offensive line, considered a strength last season, all return, although guard Austin Corbett may miss a few games while returning from a torn ACL. Defensively, the Panthers will transition to a 3-4 scheme under new coordinator Ejiro Evero, who spent last year with the Denver Broncos. Brian Burns, who’ll move to outside linebacker in the new scheme, is the anchor of the defense, along with linebacker Shaq Thompson and safety Jeremy Chinn. Jaycee Horn has a chance to develop into one of the top cornerbacks in the league if he can stay healthy.