Panthers banking on rookie QB Bryce Young to snap 5-year playoff drought

CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-10)
NEW FACES: QB Bryce Young, QB Andy Dalton, RB Miles Sanders, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Adam Thielen, WR DJ Chark, WR Jonathan Mingo, DT Shy Tuttle, DL DeShawn Williams, OLB Justin Houston, S Vonn Bell.
KEY LOSSES: QB Sam Darnold, RB D’Onta Foreman, WR D.J. Moore, DT Matt Ioannidis, CB Myles Hartsfield, S Sean Chandler.
STRENGTHS: Special Teams. The Panthers have one of the game’s most accurate kickers in Eddy Pineiro, a powerful, experienced punter in Johnny Hekker and a reliable veteran long snapper in J.J. Jansen. Pineiro converted 33 of 35 field goals last season and 30 of 32 extra points for Carolina after taking over for Zane Gonzalez. Carolina’s coverage teams have also been good, although the return game could use a boost.
WEAKNESSES: Passing game. Simply put, the Panthers weren’t very good in the passing game last year, finishing 29th in the league. They hope the addition of Young changes that. Reich has made it clear he won’t put too much pressure on the rookie and wants him to play like NBA point guard Stephen Curry and distribute the ball to his teammates and allow them to make plays. Reich anticipates Young will spread the ball around on a weekly basis rather than focusing on just one or two targets.
CAMP DEVELOPMENT: The Panthers opened camp with Marquan McCall serving as the starting defensive tackle, but the team abruptly released him after two preseason games, leaving the position mostly wide open.
FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: WR DJ Chark. Now finally healthy, Chark could be in for a big season. He’s developed a strong chemistry with Young in training camp. It’s been a while since he posted big numbers — he had 73 catches for 1,004 yards and eight TDs for Jacksonville in 2019 — but he could be a big factor in the downfield passing game playing opposite Adam Thielen.
FANDUEL SAYS: Win Super Bowl: 60-1. Over/under wins: 7 1/2.
