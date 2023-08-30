Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs set out to repeat as Super Bowl champions

EXPECTATIONS: The Lombardi Trophy. That is where expectations begin and end for the Chiefs, who have won the AFC West seven consecutive seasons, hosted the past five AFC title games, reached three of the past four Super Bowls and won their second title in four seasons with a comeback win over Philadelphia in February. QB Patrick Mahomes is coming off his second league MVP award, along with a Super Bowl MVP trophy, and TE Travis Kelce, RB Isiah Pacheco and one of the best interior offensive lines in the NFL return around him. The Chiefs have new WRs in second-round pick Rashee Rice and Richie James, who replaced Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. They also have new OTs Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith. The defense has some significant questions, though. All-Pro DT Chris Jones appears to be taking his holdout right into the regular season, DE Charles Omenihu is suspended the first six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and CB L’Jarius Sneed missed almost all of training camp with a knee injury.