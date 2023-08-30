Joe Burrow, Bengals aim for another Super Bowl run in loaded AFC

EXPECTATIONS: Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow strained a calf muscle early in camp, and returned to practice on Aug. 30. With Burrow running the show, Cincinnati has shown it’s a contender in the AFC. With the addition of Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the fourth-year quarterback will work behind the best offensive line he’s had yet with the Bengals. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd stand out as one of the best receiver groups in the NFL. Tight end Irv Smith was added to take over for Hayden Hurst as a pass-catcher. The defense is anchored by fine linebackers Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt and edge rushers Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. Kicker Evan McPherson is among the league’s most accurate kickers. The Bengals believe they have to team to get back to the Super Bowl, two seasons after improbably reaching the premier game only to lose to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20. Burrow is also in talks on a long-term contract that will make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.