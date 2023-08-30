Broncos coach Sean Payton aims to help Russell Wilson revive his career after awful 2022 season

EXPECTATIONS: The Broncos believe they finally have the right coach/quarterback combo to help them end their seven-year playoff drought and six-year run of losing records. Sean Payton’s ground-based offensive schemes provide the foundation for fixing Russell Wilson, who’s coming off the worst season of his career under Nathanial Hackett, who proved way in over his head as a first-time head coach last year, one who didn’t even make it through his first season. But the Broncos have paid hefty prices for both Wilson and Payton, parting with five premium draft picks combined. Without those three first-round and pair of second-round selections, their depth is thin across most position groups. The wide receiver room was their deepest position to start camp but they’re down three of last year’s top four pass catchers with Tim Patrick (Achilles) missing his second straight season, KJ Hamler out with a heart condition and Jerry Jeudy sidelined by a pulled hamstring.