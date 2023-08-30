Run it back? Jaguars return most of their starters as they try to repeat as AFC South champs

EXPECTATIONS: Second-year Jags coach Doug Pederson returns 21 of 22 starters from last year’s team that won six consecutive games before losing at eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City in the divisional round of the playoffs. Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke feel good about the progress they made in their first year together and believe continuity and carryover will result in another AFC South title and a deeper postseason run. QB Trevor Lawrence expects growth in his second year in the system and should benefit from the addition of dynamic WR Calvin Ridley, who joins a receiving corps that includes WRs Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, TE Evan Engram and RB Travis Etienne. Jacksonville used its top three draft picks on the offensive side of the ball, bringing in RT Anton Harrison, TE Brenton Strange and RB Tank Bigsby — newcomers who should help bolster a unit that is looking for better results in short-yardage and goal-line situations. The Jaguars’ defense has more question marks, starting with a lackluster pass rush that’s counting on 2022 No. 1 pick Travon Walker making huge strides and fellow first-round picks Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson showing up in contract years.