Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back at practice for the first time since July 27

The Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback put on the pads and participated for the first time since he pulled up limping and then went down during a scramble on July 27.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was back at practice on Wednesday, more than a month after he was sidelined by a strained right calf muscle.

Last month, near the end of the one of the practices of training camp, Burrow hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground while scrambling out of the pocket. He rode off the field in a medical cart.