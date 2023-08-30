Bears counting on Fields to deliver with arm as they try to climb out of NFL's cellar

EXPECTATIONS: The Bears have just about nowhere to go but up. How high they climb largely hinges on how big a step quarterback Justin Fields takes in his third year. Fields dazzled running the ball last season, just missing the single-season rushing record for a quarterback with 1,143 yards — 63 shy of Lamar Jackson’s 1,206 for Baltimore in his 2019 MVP season — and running for eight touchdowns. But with shaky protection and a lack of playmaking receivers, Fields completed about 60% of his passes for 2,242 yards. The former Ohio State star threw 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and was sacked 55 times, tying Russell Wilson for the league lead. The Bears made a huge trade for a top receiver when they sent the No. 1 pick in the draft to Carolina for DJ Moore. They added to their offensive line, drafting tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick and signing former Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis. The Bears didn’t ignore their defense. They signed Buffalo Bills two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards and veteran edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.