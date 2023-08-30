Los Angeles Rams are simply hoping to compete after cap-related roster gutting

EXPECTATIONS: Less than two years after their Super Bowl championship season, the Rams are hard to recognize. They’re voluntarily taking most of their major salary cap hits this year by gutting their roster and making no major free agent additions, leaving a skeleton crew of youngsters and castoffs to play around Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. The defense is particularly barren, with unimpressive ex-backups and untested rookies or second-year players expected to take on major roles in the absence of any proven talent. Not everything is grim, however: Stafford appears to be healthy and re-energized after missing half of last season, and coach Sean McVay seems enthused and confident about his ability to build a winner from a humble starting point, just like he did in 2017. The team that McVay inherited six years ago was more talented than the group that will try gamely to compete in 2023, but the Rams believe they’re on the way back up, with playoff contention not out of the question one year after the worst season by a defending champ in NFL history.