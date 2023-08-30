The Miami Dolphins have a roster built for contention in 2023. They just need to stay healthy

EXPECTATIONS: The Dolphins have a roster built for contention, and they’re targeting a deep postseason run after losing to Buffalo in last season’s wild-card round. They just need to stay healthy. Miami brought back essentially every key contributor from last year’s offense, which finished sixth in total offense and second in yards per play. Now, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and explosive receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have one year in Mike McDaniel’s system under their belts. The Dolphins showed their confidence in Tagovailoa by picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, and he has been training in the martial art jiu jitsu to better protect himself on the field after being diagnosed with two concussions last year. The Dolphins are also transitioning to a new defense under Vic Fangio. They traded for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but an injury during training camp will sideline him through the start of the regular season. Miami has plenty of talent on that side, which features veteran cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Jaelan Phillips. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has not participated in team drills during training camp as he seeks a new contract.