NFL rushing champ Josh Jacobs and new QB Jimmy Garoppolo ready to lead Raiders

EXPECTATIONS: Josh Jacobs' return two weeks before the season brought an end to the preseason drama created by his contract dispute and also gave the Las Vegas Raiders’ backfield a boost as the team welcomed back the NFL’s reigning rushing champion. How quickly Jacobs is able to get up to game-day speed is a big question but coach Josh McDaniels has indicated the team will rely heavily on him again. Jacobs had nearly 400 touches last season between rushing and receiving. The Raiders also got a new starting quarterback after signing Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason but health is always a concern with him. If he can stay upright, Garoppolo has top-flight weapons in Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, but plays in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert — and maybe a revitalized Russell Wilson. Las Vegas’ offense must hope its long-struggling defense improves enough so it doesn’t have to win a lot of shootouts. There is hope that can happen with pass rusher Maxx Crosby back along with an infusion of new talent. In the end, the Raiders must have a lot of things go right to even put themselves in position to grab a wild-card spot. Three of their first four games are on the road so the Raiders may find out quickly which direction the season is headed.