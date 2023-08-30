Tennessee Titans see themselves competing to win AFC South, not rebuilding

EXPECTATIONS: The Titans are targeting another AFC South title after missing a third straight division championship last season. The Titans have led the NFL in most players used each of the past two seasons because of injuries with 137 and it finally caught up with them in the final minutes of a seventh straight loss. The Titans missed the playoffs for only the second time in coach Mike Vrabel’s five seasons. QB Ryan Tannehill had surgery and stuck around all offseason to learn new OC Tim Kelly’s offense. Tannehill is in a contract year. He also now has three-time All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins to help Treylon Burks and TE Chig Okonkwo rev up a passing offense that was one of the NFL’s worst last season. Derrick Henry also is in a contract year and motivated to prove great RBs deserve better pay. He ranked second in the NFL in 2022 after a broken foot cost him nine games in 2021. Pro Bowl OLB Harold Landry III is back after a torn ACL cost him last season on a defensive front anchored by two-time Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons who got his well-deserved extension this offseason.