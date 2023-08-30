Vikings add ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin with depth a concern; WR Jalen Reagor waived

They’re more concerned about the depth behind him, with second-year player Ty Chandler currently the primary backup and kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu the only other tailback on the active roster. Nwangwu missed much of training camp with an undisclosed injury.

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings were in the process of signing former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Wednesday.

Gaskin, a seventh-round draft pick by the Dolphins in 2019, rushed for 612 yards with three touchdowns in 2021 when injuries to others created an opportunity. He only appeared in four games last season while dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries. Gaskin has 1,355 rushing yards in his career.