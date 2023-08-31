Browns QB Deshaun Watson selected as 1 of 5 team captains on eve of 1st full season after suspension

Watson was banned by the league after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston.

The Browns quarterback, who was suspended 11 games last season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, was one of five players elected by their teammates.

“Deshaun, it’s very, very natural for him to lead,” Stefanski said. “And I think he’s comfortable leading from out in front. I think he’s comfortable from leading and letting his teammates get credit. That’s just something he’s always done his whole life. And just the way he’s integrated himself into this football team is impressive to watch.”