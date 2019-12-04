Sitton started 112 of 121 regular-season games during his career with the Packers that included three Pro Bowl selections. All 13 of his postseason appearances came in a Green Bay uniform.

Sitton, who won Super Bowl 45 with the Packers, started 110 games from 2009-15, the most by a Green Bay offensive lineman.

Sitton finished his career starting 26 of 27 games played for the Chicago Bears (2016-17) and Miami Dolphins (2018) and was selected to the Pro Bowl for a fourth time in 2016.

