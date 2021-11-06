Kittle missed three games with a calf injury, Gould missed four games with a groin injury, and Wilson has been sidelined since injuring his knee in May.
The Niners also placed defensive end Dee Ford on injured reserve with a back injury and released defensive lineman Zach Kerr.
Safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Tyrell Adams were elevated from the practice squad to be eligible to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
