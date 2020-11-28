Mostert has missed the past four games and Wilson has been sidelined for three games, both with sprained ankles. Sherman has been out since injuring his calf in Week 1.
San Francisco also elevated defensive lineman Alex Barrett from the practice squad and activated offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom and defensive linemen Darrion Daniels and Willie Henry Jr. from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.
Receiver Brandon Aiyuk, defensive linemen D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis, and tight end Daniel Helm remain on the COVID-19 list.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.