“I could hear the footsteps in Lambeau,” said tight end George Kittle, who added he was a beat slow getting off at the snap. “The next thing I know I’m getting a knife from the front side and then Trent Williams is blowing through that D gap. Next thing I know, I’m on the ground with 600 pounds on top of me. So yes, it’s a little frightening, but it is what it is, and it was a first down. So I’m going to accept it. Let’s just hand him off the ball one of these times, because I think I don’t know if anyone’s going to try to tackle him. It’s a fun play though.”