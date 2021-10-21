STATS AND STUFF: Wentz can tie Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning and John Unitas’ franchise record for most consecutive games with a passer rating of 115.0 on Sunday. He’s had three straight. ... Taylor ran for 145 yards in last week’s victory over Houston and had 116 yards receiving the previous week at Baltimore. In his last 13 games, Taylor has 1,291 yards rushing and 12 TD runs. ... Indy LB Darius Leonard has had a takeaway in four consecutive games. The Colts have forced at least one turnover in seven straight. ... The Colts are tied with Arizona for the most fumble recoveries this season (7) and the Los Angeles Rams for fewest penalties (24). ... San Francisco has lost three straight games. ... The Niners are 1-6 at Levi’s Stadium the past two seasons. ... San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel had 71 yards from scrimmage and his fourth career TD run in Week 5 loss to Arizona. Samuel has at least five catches in four of five games this season. ... Niners DE Nick Bosa’s five sacks are the most through five games for the franchise since Bryant Young had six in 2005.