NOTES: Shanahan said he believes 52 of his players have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and he hopes to reach the 85% threshold by training camp in order to loosen restrictions. “I’m just hoping that we do it because I don’t want to have to wear my mask in here anymore,” he said. “I want to be able to have team meetings in our normal meeting room and be able to hang out with each other when we go on the road to hotels. So hopefully that’ll work out.”... Shanahan confirmed the team will hold joint practices in Los Angeles with the Chargers on Aug. 22. ... Shanahan said the team will spend the week between the first two games of the season at Detroit and Philadelphia practicing at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. The Niners spent a week there last year between road games against the Jets and Giants.