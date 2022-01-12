“John and Kyle are aligned and have a clear vision of what they want from players at every position,” Carthon said. “Then, now us as scouts, we can just go out and identify that. That’s the big thing that I’ve learned probably the most. That’s not to take away from any of the other organizations. Just having a clear line vision between the GM and his staff and the head coach and his staff. That allows us to have our marching orders and allows us to just go out and hunt for those players.”