Williams will be paid more than $2 million next season as a key part of the defense that helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl this year.
The 49ers also announced they have tendered one-year contracts to exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, tight end Ross Dwelley, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, quarterback Nick Mullens and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.
