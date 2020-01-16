The Niners are just the sixth team to make the conference title game in the Super Bowl era a year after winning four or fewer games. Their nine-game improvement was the best in franchise history.

Lynch was hired along with coach Kyle Shanahan in 2017 and has played a part in rebuilding the franchise with trades for players such as Jimmy Garoppolo, Dee Ford and Emmanuel Sanders; the drafting of players Nick Bosa and George Kittle; and free agent signings such as Richard Sherman.

Lynch is the third 49ers executive to win the award since it was established in 1993. Carmen Policy won in 1994 and Trent Baalke in 2011.

