49ers have no 1st-round draft pick for 1st time since 1996

61. SAN FRANCISCO (12-8)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Signed CB Charvarius Ward, DE Kerry Hyder, LB Oren Burks, S George Odum, DL Hassan Ridgeway, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, DL Kemoko Turay. Lost G Laken Tomlinson, CB K’Waun Williams, DT D.J. Jones, S Jaquiski Tartt, DE Arden Key, RB Raheem Mostert, CB Josh Norman, LB Marcell Harris.
THEY NEED: G, S, DL, C, CB.
THEY DON’T NEED: WR, QB, LB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Memphis G Dylan Parham; Penn State S Jaquan Brisker; USC DE Drake Jackson.
OUTLOOK: After making top 10 picks in four of five drafts with GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan, the Niners go into this draft without a first-round pick for the first time since 1996. San Francisco was mostly quiet in free agency outside of signing Ward and a few role players, and will likely look for help on the interior offensive line and in the secondary with nine draft picks. Adding more pass rush help also could be a focus as the Niners often use a deep rotation on the defensive line. There’s also the tricky question about Samuel’s future after he reportedly asked for a trade. If San Francisco grants the request it could come during the first round to allow the Niners to draft his replacement.
